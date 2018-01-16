Utilities Down Amid Rate Fears -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell, as traders continued to shy from the rate-sensitive sector.

Electricite de France said Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, or Masdar, has signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss collaborating with EDF in the power-generation sectors of countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

A South African court ordered consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to freeze an $81.4 million payment it received from state electricity company Eskom, saying it may relate "to property and proceeds of unlawful activities," The Wall Street Journal reported.

