Utilities Down Amid Rate Fears -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell, as traders continued to shy from the rate-sensitive sector.
Continue Reading Below
Electricite de France said Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, or Masdar, has signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss collaborating with EDF in the power-generation sectors of countries in sub-Saharan Africa.
A South African court ordered consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to freeze an $81.4 million payment it received from state electricity company Eskom, saying it may relate "to property and proceeds of unlawful activities," The Wall Street Journal reported.
--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2018 16:53 ET (21:53 GMT)