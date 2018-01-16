USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 16

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Tue, Jan 16, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.0150-4.1150 30 Days DN 4 -15H to -5H UNCH
Soybeans 9.4300-9.5300 Spot UP 7.5 -25H to -15H UNCH
Soybeans 9.4300-9.5300 15-30 Days UP 7.5 -25H to -15H UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1325-3.2825 Spot UP 2 -35H to -20H UNCH
Corn 3.1325-3.3025 15-30 Days UP 2-UP 4 -35H to -18H UNCH-UP 2
Processor Bids
Corn 3.4225-3.4525 Spot UP 4-UP 2 -6H to -3H UP 2-UNCH
Corn 3.4425-3.4825 15-30 Days UP 6-UP 2 -4H to OptH UP 4-UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: December 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1131
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
Britni Taylor 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1458C bt
