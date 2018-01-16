Tech Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down as traders backed off the sectors perceived as the most momentum-driven in a wave of risk aversion.

After one of the strongest stock-market openings to a year in living memory, analysts warn that recent gains are likely unsustainable.

Apple garnered a greater share of the U.S. smart-phone market in December, helped by the launches of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, as reported earlier.

Google is expanding its sprawling network of undersea cables to serve regions such as South America and Australia, in a bid to speed up its cloud-computing business and beat rivals such as Microsoft and Amazon.com to these markets.

