Oil Futures Turn Slightly Lower in Asia

Oil futures were slightly lower by midday Wednesday in Asia after morning gains reversed some of the decline seen Tuesday.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.1% at $63.65 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent eased 0.1% to $69.06.

--While some have speculated about the prospect of compliance to ongoing production caps lessening with oil at three-year highs, BMI Research contends there's little risk of slippage. "Continued restraint by Saudi Arabia should cushion any potential impact on sentiment," it adds.

January 16, 2018 23:37 ET (04:37 GMT)