Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices edged lower Tuesday but largely sustained gains that have brought crude futures to three-year highs.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.19%, to $64.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, recently traded down 53 cents, or 0.75%, to $69.73 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Brent on Monday closed above $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2014, helped by a depreciating U.S. dollar. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-traded oil less expensive for foreign buyers, generally strengthening crude prices as the greenback falls.

The recent rally has been fueled by tightening supplies after more than a year of cutbacks by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 other major exporters, along with unexpectedly strong demand and other unanticipated supply disruptions.

As a result, several banks have lifted their forecasts for crude prices this year. Bank of America Merrill Lynch now anticipates Brent prices to average $64 a barrel this year, compared with $56 previously. Société Générale is calling for Brent to average $62 a barrel, up from $58 previously, and said it expects U.S. prices to average $57.75, up from its previous forecast of $54 a barrel.

Still, the SocGen analysts cautioned that they believe prices are likely to tumble from current levels.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

"Our view is that prices are overheated, and will correct lower," the analysts said. "We believe that the current situation, with strong uplift from fundamentals, non-fundamentals, and geopolitics all at the same time, is not sustainable. All three legs of the oil market stool have temporary factors built in right now, and these factors should ease."

Tuesday's downward move was largely due to profit-taking after several days of gains, analysts said. In addition, market participants are wondering whether weeks of declining oil inventories in the U.S. could be interrupted as refiners begin yearly maintenance, reducing their appetite for crude.

"I think the market is going to look to see if crude-oil inventories will rise over the next couple of weeks," said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

In addition, Chevron Corp. on Tuesday said it would soon resume drilling operations in Iraqi Kurdistan. The company had halted work there in October after Iraqi forces moved into Kirkuk following a Kurdish independence referendum.

The International Energy Agency and OPEC will release fresh monthly data later this week.

Gasoline futures edged up 0.32% to $1.8555 a gallon. Diesel futures recently traded down 0.18% to $2.0813 a gallon.

Write to Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 10:53 ET (15:53 GMT)