Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices trended down Tuesday, but largely sustained gains that have brought crude futures to three-year highs.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, edged down 0.80% to $69.70 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were down slightly, by 0.09%, at $64.25 a barrel.

Brent closed Monday above $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2014, helped by a depreciating U.S. dollar.

The dollar has "fallen well below the 1.22 level against the euro, as the common currency strengthened on talks of central bank stimulus withdrawals and on hopeful German coalition talks," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-traded oil less expensive for foreign buyers, generally strengthening crude prices as the greenback falls.

The oil market is expected to continue to tighten on the back of declining crude stocks in the U.S. and strong compliance with the OPEC-led deal to cut output, according to analysts at Commerzbank.

"Gulf region countries, which are particularly influential within OPEC, see no reason at present to exit prematurely from the agreement to cut production, which is likely to have confirmed buyers on the oil market," the analysts said in a note Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 producers outside the cartel, including Russia, agreed late in 2017 to extend an accord to hold back crude output by 2% through the end of this year. The agreement, first reached at the end of 2016, is meant to rein a global supply glut that has weighed on prices for over three years.

However, analysts will be looking ahead to the release Tuesday of the U.S. Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report.

"The previous report showed expectations of a continued increase in shale output," according to analysts at ING Bank.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down by 0.28%, at $1.86 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $618.50 a metric ton, mainly on par with the previous settlement.

January 16, 2018 06:53 ET (11:53 GMT)