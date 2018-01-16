Stocks Retreat After Dow Crosses 26000 Milestone

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 26000 for the first time but gave up those gains as shares of energy companies slid along with oil prices.

Just Another Day for Bitcoin-a 20% Plunge

The price of bitcoin plunged by as much as 20% amid concerns about tighter regulation, with the volatile virtual-currency dipping below $12,000 for the first time since early December.

White House Calls Immigration System Risky as Shutdown Looms

The White House said Tuesday that the current immigration system poses security risks to the U.S., as lawmakers returned to Washington to restart negotiations on immigration and government spending.

Why New Tax Law Cost Citigroup, GM $29 Billion

Two of America's biggest companies-Citigroup and General Motors-announced a combined $29 billion charge against earnings Tuesday due to the new tax law. The primary reason for the charges is something that will benefit the companies in the long run: The tax law's reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21% from the old 35% rate.

Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices trended down, but largely sustained gains that have brought crude futures to three-year highs.

Stocks Roared Under Trump, Boosted by Earnings and Tax Cut

U.S. stock markets soared to records during President Trump's first year in office, benefiting from a mix of pro-business policies, steady corporate earnings and a rebound in global economic growth.

Battle Stations: U.S. and China Prepare for Trade Clash of the Titans

A trade war between the U.S. and China would be more bruising and protracted than the battles that raged in the 1980s over Japanese exports, and would risk taking down the entire global trading architecture.

WSJ Survey: Bank of Canada to Raise Rates Wednesday

Bank of Canada watchers are in agreement: The central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate Wednesday because the employment data have been too strong to overlook.

SNB's Jordan Criticizes Proposal Barring Banks from Creating Electronic Money

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said he is against an initiative that would bar banks from creating electronic money through bank deposits.

U.K. Inflation Eases but Remains Above Target

Annual inflation in the U.K. eased a little in December but exceeded the Bank of England's target for the 11th month in a row, highlighting the squeeze on consumers precipitated by the pound's steep fall in 2016.

