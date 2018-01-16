Dow Industrials Top 26000 for First Time

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly crossed 26000 for the first time, just seven trading sessions after closing above its last 1,000-point milestone.

Stocks Roared Under Trump, Boosted by Earnings and Tax Cut

U.S. stock markets soared to records during President Trump's first year in office, benefiting from a mix of pro-business policies, steady corporate earnings and a rebound in global economic growth.

Just Another Day for Bitcoin-a 20% Plunge

The price of bitcoin plunged by as much as 20% amid concerns about tighter regulation, with the volatile virtual-currency dipping below $12,000 for the first time since early December.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

WSJ Survey: Bank of Canada to Raise Rates Wednesday

Bank of Canada watchers are in agreement: The central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate Wednesday because the employment data have been too strong to overlook.

SNB's Jordan Criticizes Proposal Barring Banks from Creating Electronic Money

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said he is against an initiative that would bar banks from creating electronic money through bank deposits.

The Antitrust Case Against Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple

Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple dominate their worlds just as Standard Oil and AT&T once did. Critics say they should get the same treatment. The answer to the antitrust question depends on a narrow test: Are consumers worse off?

DACA Squabbling Imperils Ability to Avert a Shutdown

A firestorm ignited by President Donald Trump's remarks last week has imperiled lawmakers' ability to reach a deal on immigration and spending levels, according to congressional aides, as a possible government shutdown looms at week's end.

Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices trended down, but largely sustained gains that have brought crude futures to three-year highs.

U.K. Inflation Eases but Remains Above Target

Annual inflation in the U.K. eased a little in December but exceeded the Bank of England's target for the 11th month in a row, highlighting the squeeze on consumers precipitated by the pound's steep fall in 2016.

Hang Seng Closes at Record

The Hang Seng Index set a record closing high, capping a surge that put Hong Kong stocks among the world's best performers in 2017.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)