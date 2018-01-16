Stocks Roared Under Trump, Boosted by Earnings and Tax Cut

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stock markets soared to records during President Trump's first year in office, benefiting from a mix of pro-business policies, steady corporate earnings and a rebound in global economic growth.

New Cyberattack on Cryptocurrency Investors Came From North Korea, Report Says

The hacking offensive's malware is similar to that used in Pyongyang's attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment and WannaCry ransomware assault, according to cybersecurity researchers.

Just Another Day for Bitcoin-a 20% Plunge

The price of bitcoin plunged by as much as 20% amid concerns about tighter regulation, with the volatile virtual-currency dipping below $12,000 for the first time since early December.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

World Stocks Push Higher as Dollar Pares Losses

Equity indexes were on course for broad-based gains, with European bourses taking their lead from upbeat trading in the Asia-Pacific region, as the dollar rebounded from a three-year low.

DACA Squabbling Imperils Ability to Avert a Shutdown

A firestorm ignited by President Donald Trump's remarks last week has imperiled lawmakers' ability to reach a deal on immigration and spending levels, according to congressional aides, as a possible government shutdown looms at week's end.

Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices trended down, but largely sustained gains that have brought crude futures to three-year highs.

U.K. Inflation Eases but Remains Above Target

Annual inflation in the U.K. eased a little in December but exceeded the Bank of England's target for the 11th month in a row, highlighting the squeeze on consumers precipitated by the pound's steep fall in 2016.

Hang Seng Closes at Record

The Hang Seng Index set a record closing high, capping a surge that put Hong Kong stocks among the world's best performers in 2017.

China's Hot Housing Market Begins to Cool

In Beijing and Shanghai-two China's largest housing markets-and other megacities, property sales have stalled and prices have dropped, and the high levels of debt that fueled a housing boom make the slowdown particularly perilous.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)