Stocks Roared Under Trump, Boosted by Earnings and Tax Cut

U.S. stock markets soared to records during President Trump's first year in office, benefiting from a mix of pro-business policies, steady corporate earnings and a rebound in global economic growth.

European Stocks Follow Asian Indexes Higher

An early boost for European stocks came after a mixed open turned positive in Asia-Pacific markets, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng closing 1.8% higher at a fresh record.

Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices trended down, but largely sustained gains that have brought crude futures to three-year highs.

U.K. Inflation Eases but Remains Above Target

Annual inflation in the U.K. eased a little in December but exceeded the Bank of England's target for the 11th month in a row, highlighting the squeeze on consumers precipitated by the pound's steep fall in 2016.

Hang Seng Closes at Record

The Hang Seng Index set a record closing high, capping a surge that put Hong Kong stocks among the world's best performers in 2017.

The Momentum Game Has Returned to the Stock Market

For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis a simple strategy of buying the stocks that had already gone up the most delivered a remarkable outperformance last year. Is it a sign of excess or the start of a new bull run?

Uproar as South Korea Plans Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Government attempts to tighten control over cryptocurrency trading are sparking a fierce public backlash in South Korea, with a petition on the official website of the presidential office gathering 200,000 signatures.

ECB's Hansson Open to Halting Bond-Buying Program in October

The European Central Bank could halt its giant bond-buying program in October if the eurozone economy continues to perform strongly, a top ECB official said in an interview published on Monday, underlining a policy shift by the ECB as the region's economy accelerates.

Greece's Parliament Votes on Another Bailout Reform Package

Greece's parliament voted on dozens of fiscal, labor and energy reforms, as the government seeks to wrap up the current review of its bailout program, leaving just one inspection before the end of the country's bailout regime after eight years.

BOE Official Says Finance, Manufacturing Behind U.K. Productivity Slump

A top Bank of England official, Silvana Tenreyro, on Monday blamed finance and manufacturing for the U.K.'s poor productivity performance over the last decade.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)