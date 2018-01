Oil Edges Down After Recent Strong Gains

Oil prices trended down, but largely sustained gains that have brought crude futures to three-year highs.

Chevron Returns to Iraqi Kurdistan's Oil Fields

Chevron is resuming drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan and taking steps to send staff there again, a sign that tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government are easing.

BP's Deepwater Horizon Bill Grows by $1.7 Billion

BP will take a $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings because of settlement claims related to the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

USA Compression Partners to Buy Business from Energy Transfer Partners

USA Compression Partners LP will buy Energy Transfer Partners LP's compression business in a deal with a total transaction value of about $1.8 billion.

Shell Bids a Long Goodbye to Middle Eastern Oil

Royal Dutch Shell is giving up on its last oil fields in Iraq, leaving the world's second-biggest oil company with a dwindling footprint in the Middle East-a region it helped build into a petroleum powerhouse.

Utility Jobs Lost as New Power Plants Need Fewer Workers

As coal and nuclear power plants close due to competitive pressures, the number of people employed in making electricity for the U.S. is shrinking.

Oil Market Conquers Its Fears Over Shale

Oil prices have surged more than 50% since the summer-a sign investors are reassessing what was once the biggest risk in the market: U.S. shale.

The Three Stumbling Blocks to a Solar-Powered Nation

Solar energy is growing at a faster rate world-wide than any other source-but existing technology has its limits and R&D is lacking.

U.S. Vows to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Without Major Changes

The Trump administration pledged to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord without substantial changes, setting the clock ticking on tough talks with Washington's European allies.

T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the past two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did.

