Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units.

Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law.

GM to Take $7 Billion Charge for U.S. Tax Overhaul

General Motors said 2017 pretax profit likely ended up at the high end of its previous forecast, but disclosed it will take a $7 billion write-down on deferred-tax assets stemming from the tax-overhaul bill passed last month.

Nestlé Sells Butterfinger and BabyRuth Unit to Italian Candy Maker

Ferrero International, the Italian confectionery maker, muscled further into the North America market, agreeing to pay $2.8 billion in cash to buy Nestlé's U.S. chocolate business that includes the Butterfinger and Baby Ruth brands.

Simon Settles Suit With Starbucks Over Teavana Closures

Simon Property Group and Starbucks have reached a settlement over a lawsuit by the mall owner that had sought to prevent Starbucks from closing Teavana stores in its shopping centers.

Google Heads Underwater to Boost Its Cloud Business

Google is expanding its sprawling network of undersea cables to plug into new regions around the world, in a bid to speed up its cloud-computing business and catch up to Microsoft and Amazon.com.

UnitedHealth Says Tax Overhaul To Boost 2018 Earnings

UnitedHealth's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations and the health insurer raised its yearly outlook, as revenue from both its health care and health care services businesses increased.

BP's Deepwater Horizon Bill Grows by $1.7 Billion

BP will take a $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings because of settlement claims related to the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Maersk, IBM Partner on Blockchain for Global Trade

Shipping giant Maersk said it would enter a joint venture with IBM to create a more efficient and secure platform for organizing global trade using blockchain technology.

Ericsson, Humbled by Huawei, Takes Another $1.8 Billion in Charges

Ericsson said it is writing down $1.77 billion in assets, the latest in a series of charges at the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker as it retools itself to better compete with nimbler Chinese manufacturers.

January 16, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)