Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law.

GM to Take $7 Billion Charge for U.S. Tax Overhaul

General Motors said 2017 pretax profit likely ended up at the high end of its previous forecast, but disclosed it will take a $7 billion write-down on deferred-tax assets stemming from the tax-overhaul bill passed last month.

Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units.

Ferrero Purchases Nestlé's U.S. Chocolate Business

Ferrero International, the Italian confectionery maker, muscled further into the North America market, agreeing to pay 2.8 billion Swiss Francs in cash to buy Nestlé's U.S. chocolate business that includes the Butterfinger and BabyRuth brands.

Google Heads Underwater to Boost Its Cloud Business

Google is expanding its sprawling network of undersea cables to plug into new regions around the world, in a bid to speed up its cloud-computing business and catch up to rivals Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

The Antitrust Case Against Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple

Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple dominate their worlds just as Standard Oil and AT&T once did. Critics say they should get the same treatment. The answer to the antitrust question depends on a narrow test: Are consumers worse off?

Chevron Returns to Iraqi Kurdistan's Oil Fields

Chevron is resuming drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan and taking steps to send staff there again, a sign that tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government are easing.

BlackRock CEO to Companies: Pay Attention To 'Societal Impact'

The boss of the world's largest money manager told corporate chiefs to get ready for BlackRock Inc. to become a more assertive shareholder.

South African Court Has Ordered McKinsey to Freeze Payment from State Power Company

A South African court has ordered consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to freeze a 1 billion rand ($81.4 million) payment it received from state electricity company Eskom, saying it may relate "to property and proceeds of unlawful activities."

Maersk, IBM Partner on Blockchain for Global Trade

Shipping giant Maersk said it would enter a joint venture with IBM to create a more efficient and secure platform for organizing global trade using blockchain technology.

January 16, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)