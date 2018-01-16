Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law.

GM to Take $7 Billion Charge for U.S. Tax Overhaul

General Motors said 2017 pretax profit last year ended up at the high end of its previous forecast, but disclosed it will take a $7 billion write-down on deferred-tax assets stemming from the sweeping tax-overhaul bill passed last month.

Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units.

Google Heads Underwater to Boost Its Cloud Business

Google is expanding its sprawling network of undersea cables to plug into new regions around the world, in a bid to speed up its cloud-computing business and catch up to rivals Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

Chevron Returns to Iraqi Kurdistan's Oil Fields

Chevron is resuming drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan and taking steps to send staff there again, a sign that tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government are easing.

Maersk, IBM Partner on Blockchain for Global Trade

Shipping giant Maersk said it would enter a joint venture with IBM to create a more efficient and secure platform for organizing global trade using blockchain technology.

BP's Deepwater Horizon Bill Grows by $1.7 Billion

BP will take a $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings because of settlement claims related to the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Energizer to Buy Spectrum's Batteries and Lighting Unit for $2 Billion

Energizer Holdings said Tuesday it will buy Spectrum Brands Holdings's battery and portable lighting business for $2 billion in cash.

USA Compression Partners to Buy Business from Energy Transfer Partners

USA Compression Partners LP will buy Energy Transfer Partners LP's compression business in a deal with a total transaction value of about $1.8 billion.

Where Banks and Tech Are Going Head to Head

New rules in Europe have opened a battleground between big tech and big banks over who will control consumers' wallets.

