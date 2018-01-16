Energizer to Buy Spectrum's Batteries and Lighting Unit for $2 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Energizer Holdings said Tuesday it will buy Spectrum Brands Holdings's battery and portable lighting business for $2 billion in cash.

Google Heads Underwater to Boost Its Cloud Business

Google is expanding its sprawling network of undersea cables to plug into new regions around the world, in a bid to speed up its cloud-computing business and catch up to rivals Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

BP's Deepwater Horizon Bill Grows by $1.7 Billion

BP said it would take a $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings because of settlement claims related to the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Warburg Pincus Leads $621 Million Fundraising Round in China's Ziroom

Sequoia Capital, Tencent and seven other firms also invested in the Chinese apartment rental service provider.

Airbus Boss Takes Aim at Trump's Trade Stance

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders has flatly accused the Trump administration of protectionism, while criticizing rival Boeing for exploiting such sentiments.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Rules Out Selling Brands or Splitting Up Company

CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday he has no plans to sell its Jeep business or split up the company, cooling speculation but leaving the company's long-term strategy unclear.

Subaru Predicts a 2018 Gain in U.S. Sales as Cupholders Runneth Over

Subaru is striking a rare note of optimism about American car buyers by projecting a bump in 2018 sales even as overall volume declines, as it brings a behemoth SUV with 19 cupholders to showrooms.

Shell Bids a Long Goodbye to Middle Eastern Oil

Royal Dutch Shell is giving up on its last oil fields in Iraq, leaving the world's second-biggest oil company with a dwindling footprint in the Middle East-a region it helped build into a petroleum powerhouse.

Looking for an Affordable Ride? Try A Mitsubishi Lot

In an era when U.S. buyers are spending record amounts for cars and trucks, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s low-cost showroom is a rare haven for new-vehicle buyers hunting for an efficient and less-expensive way to get from Point A to Point B.

Pension Sues Canadian Banks Alleging Manipulation of Rate

A Colorado pension fund is suing Canada's top six banks and three other lenders for allegedly manipulating a key Canadian lending rate.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)