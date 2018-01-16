Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

Continue Reading Below

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units.

Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law.

GM to Take $7 Billion Charge for U.S. Tax Overhaul

General Motors said 2017 pretax profit likely ended up at the high end of its previous forecast but disclosed it will take a $7 billion write-down on deferred-tax assets stemming from the tax-overhaul law.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ford Sees Lower Operating Profit on Earnings-per-Share Basis

Ford said it expects lower operating profit on an earnings-per-share basis in 2018, with higher commodity costs and adverse exchange rates offsetting gains from cost-cutting efforts and continued demand for high-margin pickup trucks.

Nestlé Sells Butterfinger and BabyRuth Unit to Italian Candy Maker

Ferrero International, the Italian confectionery maker, muscled further into the North America market, agreeing to pay $2.8 billion in cash to buy Nestlé's U.S. chocolate business that includes the Butterfinger and Baby Ruth brands.

YouTube Subjecting All 'Preferred' Content to Human Review

YouTube is ordering workers to review thousands of hours of its most popular content and setting new limits on which videos can run ads, in moves to ease advertisers' worries that their brands are showing up alongside offensive or controversial videos.

Celgene in Talks to Buy Juno Therapeutics

Celgene Corp. is in talks to buy biotechnology company Juno Therapeutics Inc., just days after announcing another major deal to bolster its portfolio of blood-cancer drugs.

Nissan Expects to Build New U.S. Plant

Nissan Motor's chief executive said the company believes it will need to build a new plant in the U.S. in four or five years, when the car maker would be ready for another push to expand.

Simon Settles Suit With Starbucks Over Teavana Closures

Simon Property Group and Starbucks have reached a settlement over a lawsuit by the mall owner that had sought to prevent Starbucks from closing Teavana stores in its shopping centers.

Google Heads Underwater to Boost Its Cloud Business

Google is expanding its sprawling network of undersea cables to plug into new regions around the world, in a bid to speed up its cloud-computing business and catch up to Microsoft and Amazon.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)