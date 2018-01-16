New UVa data center part of $200M microelectronics venture

A new, multimillion-dollar center at the University of Virginia will bring together researchers to eliminate a data bottleneck built into computer systems 70 years ago.

Continue Reading Below

The university announced Monday that the Center for Research in Intelligent Storage and Processing in Memory will be established at the School of Engineering & Applied Science. The $27.5 million national center is part of a $200 million, five-year Joint University Microelectronics Program managed by a North Carolina-based consortium, Semiconductor Research Corporation.

The centers at Virginia, University of California at Santa Barbara, Carnegie Mellon University, Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Notre Dame will each tackle different challenges in advancing microelectronics.

A university statement says Virginia's center will work on removing a so-called memory wall between data storage and data processors.