Materials Down As Dollar Recoups Some Recent Losses -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities fell as the dollar recouped some of its recent losses.

One brokerage said steel equities are poised for gains this year, thanks to shifting supply-and-demand dynamics. "We see increasing risks of steel shortages in 2018 which bodes well for steel prices and the underlying steel equities," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. For steel and other industrial metals, "there are strong real demand indicators...Lower Chinese exports will benefit ex-China markets...Global protectionism is adding pressure to reduce trade flows globally," the Credit Suisse analysts said.

Copper futures pared earlier losses but remain about 3% below four-year highs recorded in December.

January 16, 2018 16:16 ET (21:16 GMT)