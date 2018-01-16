MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow On Track For 200-point Jump, Putting 26,000 Within Reach

U.S. stock futures point to rally at open as traders return from holiday weekend

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stock futures on Tuesday pointed to a jump at the open, with Dow futures rising by more than 200 points and putting the blue-chip gauge on track for a fresh record near the 26,000 level.

Ahead of the opening bell, investors are getting earnings from insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc. and banking heavyweight Citigroup Inc., as well as a fresh reading for the Empire State index.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed by 233 points, or 0.9%, to 26,034, while S&P 500 futures gained 13.55 points, or 0.5%, to 2,802.25. Nasdaq-100 futures jumped by 39.50 points, or 0.6%, to 6,814.75.

On Friday ahead of the three-day weekend, the Dow , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scored yet another round of all-time closing highs (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fresh-records-in-sight-for-us-stocks-as-earnings-inflation-data-loom-2018-01-12), with the blue-chip barometer ending at 25,803.19.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Check out:This epic stock-market rally will get a second wind from stellar earnings (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-epic-stock-market-rally-will-get-a-second-wind-from-stellar-earnings-2018-01-13)

What is driving markets?

The three major equity benchmarks have risen between 22% and 30% over the past 12 months, helped by factors such as an expanding U.S. economy, growth in corporate profits and enthusiasm over the Trump administration's tax cuts and other business-friendly policies.

A fresh release on the U.S. economy's manufacturing sector is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with the January update for the Empire State index.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

On the Federal Reserve front, no officials are slated to give speeches on Tuesday.

What are strategists saying?

The S&P 500 "has gained an impressive 4.2% in the new year as its uptrend has steepened," said Katie Stockton, BTIG's chief technical strategist, in a note.

"We are looking for a pullback in the 4%-5% range into February. This would be a welcome development, because it would alleviate the market of overly bullish sentiment without likely taking a toll on positive long-term momentum."

Which stocks are in focus?

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s stock (UNH) traded 3% higher in premarket action after the insurer posted quarterly earnings and revenue that topped expectations, while Citigroup Inc.'s (C) results were still to come.

Shares in Ford Motor Co. (F) could be in focus, after the auto maker teased an all-electric SUV (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ford-teases-all-electric-mach-1-suv-coming-in-2020-2018-01-14) -- the "Mach 1" -- on Sunday, saying it will spend $11 billion on electric cars through 2022. Ford made the announcement at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Also at the Detroit event, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA.MI)(FCA.MI) CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday he has no plans to sell its Jeep business or split up the company (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fiat-chrysler-ceo-rules-out-split-jeep-sale-2018-01-16), cooling speculation but leaving the company's long-term strategy unclear.

Energy giant BP PLC(BP.LN) (BP.LN) said Tuesday it expects to book a $1.7 billion post-tax charge (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bp-to-book-17-billion-deepwater-horizon-charge-2018-01-16-34853027) in its fourth-quarter earnings for claims associated with the 2010 Deepwater Horizon blowout. BP's U.S.-listed shares were down 2% premarket.

What are other markets doing?

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which measures the buck against a basket of six rivals, was up 0.3% from Monday's level to 90.741, paring its year-to-date loss somewhat.

Bitcoin's spot price (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bitcoin-tumbles-to-6-week-low-as-top-cryptocurrencies-all-sell-off-2018-01-16) was down sharply to a six-week low, as the top cryptocurrencies all sold off. European equities (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-head-higher-as-euro-pulls-back-2018-01-16) and Asian markets (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asian-stocks-bounce-back-hang-seng-aims-for-a-record-2018-01-16) have scored gains. Gold futures were edging lower, and oil futures were pulling back.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2018 06:46 ET (11:46 GMT)