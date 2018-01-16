Industrial Production Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.5% (23) +0.2%
0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 77.3% (18) 77.1%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 72 (15) 74
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 13 246K (17) 261K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan 25.0 (13) 26.2
0830 Housing Starts Dec 1.28M (23) 1.30M
-- percent change Dec -1.5% +3.3%
0830 Building Permits Dec 1.29M (14) 1.30M
-- percent change Dec -0.8% -1.4%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 97.0 (17) 95.9*
(Preliminary)
*End-December Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
