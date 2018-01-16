CSX Hauling Fewer Commodities at Higher Prices -- Commodity Comment

Commodities are getting more expensive to ship. CSX reported lower volumes across each of its reportable segments in the most recent quarter but the railroad is squeezing more revenue per unit from most categories. Coal volumes were down 5%, but revenue per unit rose 3%. Shipments of agricultural and food products which includes grain tumbled 14% while RPU rose 3%. The only segments to see declines in RPU were automotive and forest units. CSX, up 50% so far this year, falls 1.1% during post market trading.
Continue Reading Below
(imani.moise@wsj.com; @moisenoise)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2018 16:57 ET (21:57 GMT)