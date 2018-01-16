Australian Housing Finance Rises In November

The number of Australian home-loan approvals rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1% in November from October, the Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Economists surveyed ahead of the announcement had expected a flat result.

The value of loans for investment housing rose 1.5% from October, the ABS said.

Finance approvals to build new houses rose 2.0% in November from October. Approvals to buy newly built dwellings rose 2.6%, while lending for the purchase of established homes rose 2.1% in the month.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 16, 2018 19:55 ET (00:55 GMT)