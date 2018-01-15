Temasek Ties Up with Swiss Firm to Invest in Logistics-Focused Tech Firms

Temasek Holdings (TEMAH.YY) said Monday it will set up a joint venture with Switzerland-based Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KNIN.EB) to invest in early stage companies developing cutting-edge technology for logistics and supply chains.

The opportunities presented by the growth of technology and its application across sectors have been an increasing focus for Temasek, the state investment company said in a statement.

"The collaboration will allow us to further identify and support growing companies at the forefront of technological development in the logistics industry," said Tan Chong Lee, President & Head of Europe and South East Asia at Temasek.

The joint venture targets investments in early-stage companies which are developing technologies and services to potentially transform traditional business models in logistics, improving efficiency and providing an enhanced value proposition for the consumers, the Swiss logistics company said in a separate statement.

The cooperation between the two will focus particularly on the areas of big data and predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, block chain and robotics.

