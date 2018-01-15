Santander U.K. Hit by Carillion Liquidation -Expansion

Carillion's liquidation will hit Spain's Banco Santander as its U.K. branch is one of the company's principal creditors, Spanish business daily Expansion reports, citing unnamed sources in the sector.

--The crisis at Carillion will impact Santander U.K.'s 2017 results, Expansion says, citing unnamed sources close to the bank.

--Santander's total exposure to Carillion could be between 50 million and 100 million pounds, according to the newspaper.

January 15, 2018 05:08 ET (10:08 GMT)