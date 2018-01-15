World Bank Unfairly Influenced Its Own Competitiveness Rankings

The World Bank's chief economist said it repeatedly changed the methodology of one of its flagship economic reports over several years in ways that were unfair and misleading.

Banks Upbeat as Taxes Muddy Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. posted fourth-quarter earnings that were roiled by the recent tax overhaul but forecast the changes would bolster future profits and stoke the broader U.S. economy.

How Much New Investor Cash Did BlackRock Attract in 2017? $1 Billion a Day

The world's largest asset manager reached a new milestone during 2017: the equivalent of $1 billion of new client cash every day.

CVS to Keep Aetna in Hartford, Conn.

CVS Health Corp. has decided to keep Aetna Inc. in Hartford, Conn., reversing the insurer's plan announced last year to move its corporate offices to New York City.

Visa to Card Customers: Lose the Signature

Visa, the largest U.S. card network, is ditching the signature required for customers to make debit and credit-card purchases.

Lawmakers Seek to Ease Mortgage-Disclosure Rule for Small Lenders

The House is expected to vote next week on a bill aimed at easing mortgage-disclosure requirements for smaller lenders. The legislation would allow a significant proportion of community banks and credit unions to escape reporting requirements that came into effect this month.

Fed's Rosengren: More Than 3 Rate Rises Likely Necessary This Year

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said stronger economic growth and a declining unemployment rate, in part resulting from a short-term boost from new tax cuts, justify at least four interest-rate increases this year.

Fed Fines 5 Big Banks for Foreclosure, Mortgage-Servicing Issues

The Federal Reserve fined five big banks $35.1 million for issues related to financial-crisis-era mortgage servicing and foreclosures, while also moving them out of the penalty box for what it said was a "substantial improvement" in their practices.

CFPB Leadership Fight Continues as Official Appeals Court Case

An Obama-era official seeking to remove the Trump-appointed interim leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau appealed her case, two days after a federal judge sided with the White House for a second time in the personnel drama.

Supreme Court to Review Whether Hiring of SEC Judges Violated Constitution

The Supreme Court said it would review the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house judicial system, agreeing to decide whether the commission's judges were selected in a way that violates the Constitution.

