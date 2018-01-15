Utility Jobs Lost as New Power Plants Need Fewer Workers

As coal and nuclear power plants close due to competitive pressures, the number of people employed in making electricity for the U.S. is shrinking.

Oil Prices Pressured by Rising U.S. Rig Count

Oil prices started the week slightly lower, pressured by a rising U.S. rig count, even as the price of crude continues to hover near record three-year highs.

Oil Market Conquers Its Fears Over Shale

Oil prices have surged more than 50% since the summer-a sign investors are reassessing what was once the biggest risk in the market: U.S. shale.

The Three Stumbling Blocks to a Solar-Powered Nation

Solar energy is growing at a faster rate world-wide than any other source-but existing technology has its limits and R&D is lacking.

U.S. Vows to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Without Major Changes

The Trump administration pledged to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord without substantial changes, setting the clock ticking on tough talks with Washington's European allies.

T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the past two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 this week to 752, Baker Hughes reported.

Hours Before Crash, Iranian Tanker and Chinese Ship Stopped Transmitting Signals

An Iranian oil tanker and Chinese freighter stopped transmitting their locations to naval tracking systems hours before their deadly crash off the coast of China.

Puerto Rico Orders Probe of Power Gear Stockpiled During Rebuild Effort

Puerto Rico's governor asked local justice officials to investigate allegations that critical power grid supplies were stockpiled instead of put to use rebuilding the U.S. territory's infrastructure following a devastating recent hurricane.

Berkshire Rolls Out More Management Moves

The new clarity about who is most likely to succeed Warren Buffett is starting to ripple through Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s management team.

