Apple and Tencent Reach Deal to Let WeChat Users Dole Out Tips

Continue Reading Below

Apple and Chinese technology giant Tencent have settled their tiff over tips, allowing users of Tencent's popular WeChat messaging app to resume giving monetary gifts to their favorite video-streaming stars and content creators.

Lego Clicks With China's Tencent to Develop Online Games

Lego is joining forces with Chinese internet giant Tencent to jointly develop online games for children in China, the latest move by the Danish toy maker to increase its focus on digital content.

Carillion Fails, Forcing Government to Step In

Carillion, one of the U.K. government's biggest contractors, is to be wound down, renewing a political debate in Britain over the role of private-sector companies in the delivery of public services.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus Pumps Out Record Number of Jets in 2017

Boeing and Airbus both built more jets last year than ever, but not enough to lessen their backlogs. The delivery frenzy has been a boon to both planemakers but it has strained manufacturing and supply lines around the world.

VW to Invest $3.3 Billion in North America

Volkswagen plans to invest more than $3.3 billion in North America through to 2020, in a bid to boost sales of its brand in the region.

Watch Where the Money Goes After SoftBank Telco IPO

The Japanese tech conglomerate is considering listing its cash-cow domestic telecoms unit. That should help boost its valuation, but investors should watch it doesn't waste the money raised

SoftBank Explores $18 Billion Listing of Telecoms Business

The Japanese conglomerate is considering listing roughly 30% of its cellphone unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as well as a separate listing overseas, possibly in London.

Airbus Seeks Resolution to Germany Corruption Probe

The European plane maker said it is seeking to bring to a close a corruption case in Germany involving the export of combat aircraft and that it has suffered an unrelated legal setback in Taiwan.

Ford Increasing Electric Vehicle Investment

A top Ford Motor executive said the company will now spend $11 billion on electrified vehicles through 2022, increasing its previous estimates as it races to catch up on battery-powered cars.

Senior Lenders Win Auction for GST AutoLeather

Bankrupt GST AutoLeather has been auctioned off for $172 million to its senior secured lenders, a group that includes private equity and hedge fund firm Black Diamond Capital Management.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2018 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)