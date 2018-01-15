Indonesia Books $270 Million Trade Deficit in Dec; Market Expected $463 Million Surplus

Indonesia booked a $270 million trade deficit in December, swinging from a $130 million surplus in November as imports held relatively well while lower prices for some commodities weighed on exports.

Continue Reading Below

That was the second monthly trade deficit posted in 2017; it also booked a $270 million deficit in June.

The median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 10 economists was for a $463 million surplus in December.

The official Statistics Agency said Monday that exports fell 3.5% in December from a month earlier to $14.79 billion as prices of crude palm oil, rubber and cocoa fell. Compared with the same period a year ago, exports were up 6.9%.

Imports slipped 0.3% from a month earlier to $15.06 billion, but were up 17.8% from December 2016.

For the full year, Indonesia booked a $11.81 billion trade surplus as exports rose 16.2% to $168.70 billion, while imports increased by 15.7% to $156.89 billion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

-- Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2018 00:06 ET (05:06 GMT)