Germany Gives 126 Daimler Commercial Vehicles to Jordan

Daimler AG (DAI.XE), the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, said Monday that the German government has given 126 of the company's commercial vehicles to the Jordanian government as part of an aid package.

"This aid is part of the so-called enabling initiative by which the [German] federal government wishes to support trustworthy states in crisis regions in the fight against terrorism," Daimler said.

The package includes 56 Mercedes-Benz minibuses and 70 of the brand's trucks, along with replacement parts and services, the company said. The vehicles are intended to transport security personnel and refugees.

Separately, the German defense ministry said that the aid package is worth around 18 million euros ($22.0 million). In addition to the vehicles, it includes two training aircraft for Jordanian pilots and other training services.

January 15, 2018 07:21 ET (12:21 GMT)