French Finance Minister Sees 2018 Growth Above Forecast

PARIS – French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday that the country's economy will likely outperform the government's expectations.
Continue Reading Below
After growth in gross domestic product of near 2% in 2017--a first since 2011--Mr. Le Maire said in a speech at the finance ministry that France "should do better than our forecast of 1.7% in 2018."
He noted business confidence is at its highest for 10 years and a rise in business investment is fueling job creations.
Write to William Horobin at william.horobin@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2018 06:03 ET (11:03 GMT)