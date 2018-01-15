French Finance Minister Sees 2018 Growth Above Forecast

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday that the country's economy will likely outperform the government's expectations.

After growth in gross domestic product of near 2% in 2017--a first since 2011--Mr. Le Maire said in a speech at the finance ministry that France "should do better than our forecast of 1.7% in 2018."

He noted business confidence is at its highest for 10 years and a rise in business investment is fueling job creations.

