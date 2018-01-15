Electricite De France Launches Renewable Plan to Recharge Vehicles

Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Monday that it is launching a renewable electricity supply plan that is aimed at users recharging their electric or hybrid cars.

Customers of Vert Electrique Auto will be able to recharge their vehicles at home using a green energy supply at a fixed price during three years, EDF said. A roaming recharging service will also be offered by EDF's subsidiary Sodetrel.

The plan is designed for customers who wish to take an active role in the energy transition, EDF said.

Auto maker Renault SA (RNO.FR) is backing the plan, it said.

January 15, 2018 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)