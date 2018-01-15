China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 15 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 426,190 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,840 14,030 13,780 13,915 13,875 40 364 15,684
Mar-18 14,295 14,295 14,195 14,235 14,135 100 8 152
Apr-18 14,195 14,380 14,195 14,295 14,245 50 8 64
May-18 14,290 14,500 14,130 14,370 14,310 60 390,868 413,742
Jun-18 14,295 14,500 14,295 14,400 14,370 30 28 234
Jul-18 14,690 14,690 14,625 14,670 14,530 140 8 256
Aug-18 14,555 14,730 14,555 14,600 14,460 140 8 88
Sep-18 14,570 14,790 14,450 14,665 14,610 55 34,882 57,468
Oct-18 - - - 14,560 14,530 30 0 14
Nov-18 14,700 14,895 14,700 14,780 14,800 -20 16 120
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 15, 2018 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)