On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, January 15 2018

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 426,190 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,840 14,030 13,780 13,915 13,875 40 364 15,684

Mar-18 14,295 14,295 14,195 14,235 14,135 100 8 152

Apr-18 14,195 14,380 14,195 14,295 14,245 50 8 64

May-18 14,290 14,500 14,130 14,370 14,310 60 390,868 413,742

Jun-18 14,295 14,500 14,295 14,400 14,370 30 28 234

Jul-18 14,690 14,690 14,625 14,670 14,530 140 8 256

Aug-18 14,555 14,730 14,555 14,600 14,460 140 8 88

Sep-18 14,570 14,790 14,450 14,665 14,610 55 34,882 57,468

Oct-18 - - - 14,560 14,530 30 0 14

Nov-18 14,700 14,895 14,700 14,780 14,800 -20 16 120

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

January 15, 2018 02:35 ET (07:35 GMT)