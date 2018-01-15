CD&R European Value Retail Sells B&M Stake for GBP199.8 Million -GS

CD&R European Value Retail Investment SA has sold its stake of 49.1 million shares in B&M European Value Retail SA (BME.LN) for 199.8 million pounds ($274.3 million), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) said Monday.

Goldman Sachs said the shares, which represent 4.9% of B&M's issued share capital, were sold at a price of 407 pence each.

Following the transaction, CD&R no longer owns any of B&M's shares, Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs acted as the sole bookrunner for the transaction.

