WPP Buys London-based Mash Strategy

WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Friday that its data-investment management division, Kantar, has bought Mash Strategy Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

The FTSE 100-listed advertising company said that London-based Mash provides brand-consulting services, with clients including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.SE), Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) and PepsiCo. Inc.(PEP).

WPP said the acquisition is part of its strategy for global investment.

Shares in WPP were up 12 pence to 1,336 pence at 0916 GMT.

January 12, 2018 04:33 ET (09:33 GMT)