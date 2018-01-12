What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 12, 2018).

Wal-Mart will raise its starting pay to $11 an hour and distribute one-time bonuses to workers in the wake of the tax overhaul.

The Justice Department is expected to focus on the TV market in its antitrust case over the AT&T deal.

Facebook may change how it prioritizes news stories in users' feeds as part of efforts to curb fake news.

The ECB indicated it might move sooner than investors had expected to phase out its bond-buying program.

The Trump administration plans to revise banking rules that mandate lending to low-income borrowers.

South Korea's government is preparing a bill to ban the trading of crypto-currencies on exchanges.

Dropbox filed to go public, in what stands to be one of the largest tech IPOs of the past few years.

Energy shares surged, lifting stock indexes to records. The Dow advanced 205.60 points to 25574.73.

Intel is advising some customers to hold off installing patches that address new security flaws, citing glitches.

Fiat Chrysler said it would invest $1 billion to move production of profitable trucks from Mexico to Michigan.

Chinese car sales slowed last year but sales of electric vehicles surged.

Auto makers missed a U.S. emissions target for the first time, the EPA said.

