USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jan 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

==========================================================================

Item 2016/17 2017/18

prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12

==========================================================================

SOYBEANS Million acres

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 90.2 90.1

Harvested 82.7 82.7 89.5 89.5

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.0 52.0 49.5 49.1

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 301 302

Production 4,296 4,296 4,425 4,392

Imports 22 22 25 25

Supply, total 4,515 4,515 4,752 4,718

Crushings 1,899 1,899 1,940 1,950

Exports 2,174 2,174 2,225 2,160

Seed 105 105 106 106

Residual 36 36 35 33

Use, total 4,214 4,213 4,306 4,248

Ending stocks 301 302 445 470

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.47 9.47 8.60 - 10.00 8.80 - 9.80

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,711 1,711

Production 22,099 22,099 22,505 22,525

Imports 319 319 300 300

Supply, total 24,104 24,104 24,516 24,536

Domestic Disappearance 19,837 19,837 21,000 21,100

Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 7,500 7,500

Food, Feed &

other industrial 13,637 13,637 13,500 13,600

Exports 2,556 2,556 1,900 1,900

Use, total 22,393 22,393 22,900 23,000

Ending stocks 1,711 1,711 1,616 1,536

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.48 32.48 32.50 - 36.50 32.00 - 35.00

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 401 401

Production 44,733 44,733 46,099 46,099

Imports 349 349 300 300

Supply, total 45,347 45,347 46,800 46,800

Domestic Disappearance 33,345 33,345 34,300 34,300

Exports 11,601 11,601 12,200 12,200

Use, total 44,946 44,946 46,500 46,500

Ending stocks 401 401 300 300

Avg Farm prc ($/s.t.) 316.88 316.88 295.00 - 335.00 295.00 - 335.00

==========================================================================

January 12, 2018 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)