USDA Grain Stocks: U.S. Verbatim Text For Dec 2017

Grains Stocks for month ended December 1, 2017:

Corn Stocks Up 1 Percent from December 2016

Soybean Stocks Up 9 Percent

All Wheat Stocks Down 10 Percent

Corn stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 12.5 billion

bushels, up 1 percent from December 1, 2016. Of the total stocks,

7.74 billion bushels are stored on farms, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

Off-farm stocks, at 4.78 billion bushels, are up slightly from a year ago.

The September - November 2017 indicated disappearance is 4.38 billion

bushels, compared with 4.50 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 3.16 billion

bushels, up 9 percent from December 1, 2016. Soybean stocks stored on farms

totaled 1.49 billion bushels, up 11 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks,

at 1.67 billion bushels, are up 7 percent from last December. Indicated

disappearance for September - November 2017 totaled 1.54 billion bushels,

down 4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

All wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 1.87 billion

bushels, down 10 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at

393 million bushels, down 31 percent from last December. Off-farm stocks, at

1.48 billion bushels, are down 2 percent from a year ago. The

September - November 2017 indicated disappearance is 393 million bushels,

16 percent below the same period a year earlier.

Durum wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 56.2 million

bushels, down 23 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 30.7 million

bushels, are down 38 percent from December 1, 2016. Off-farm stocks totaled

25.5 million bushels, up 8 percent from a year ago. The

September - November 2017 indicated disappearance of 9.91 million bushels is

48 percent below the same period a year earlier.

Barley stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 155 million

bushels, down 19 percent from December 1, 2016. On-farm stocks are estimated

at 74.3 million bushels, 25 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at

80.8 million bushels, are 14 percent below December 2016. The

September - November 2017 indicated disappearance is 24.6 million bushels,

35 percent below the same period a year earlier.

Oats stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 66.8 million

bushels, down 12 percent from the stocks on December 1, 2016. Of the total

stocks on hand, 23.3 million bushels are stored on farms, down 23 percent

from a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 43.5 million bushels, down 3 percent

from the previous year. Indicated disappearance during

September - November 2017 totaled 5.19 million bushels.

Grain sorghum stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 totaled 226 million

bushels, down 27 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 33.8 million

bushels, are down 21 percent from December 1 last year. Off-farm stocks, at

192 million bushels, are down 28 percent from a year earlier. The

September - November 2017 indicated disappearance from all positions is

171 million bushels, down 18 percent from the same period in 2016.

Pulse crops stored in all positions on December 1, 2017 are: dry edible peas,

9.48 million cwt; lentils, 4.20 million cwt; Austrian winter peas, 233

thousand cwt; all chickpeas, 2.62 million cwt; small chickpeas,

1.01 million cwt; and large chickpeas, 1.61 million cwt.

