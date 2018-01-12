Top Business stories of the week

Red Robin goes rougue and fights back against paying a higher minium wage and the restuarant chain likely won't be the only one. Will this hurt the US jobs recovery ?

3. Walmart, tax reform = pay hike for one million workers

Walmart (WMT), the nation's largest employer, just took employee benefits to the next level. One million of its 1.5 million employees will see their hourly wages go to $11, while longer tenured employees will get a one-time $1,000 pay out. Additionally, perks being revamped will include additional benefits for maternity and parental, leave plus adoption services.

Walmart joins a long list of employers rewarding workers thanks to President Trump's tax reform plan.