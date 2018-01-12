Telecoms Up Slightly on Cyclical Bias -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market as traders rotated into more economically cyclical areas.

"As the US economy moves from a disinflationary boom to a more inflationary growth cycle ... [there's likely to be a] rotation towards new macro winners financials, industrials and energy," said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

