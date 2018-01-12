Fed's Rosengren: More Than 3 Rate Rises Likely Necessary This Year

Continue Reading Below

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said stronger economic growth and a declining unemployment rate, in part resulting from a short-term boost from new tax cuts, justify at least four interest-rate increases this year.

U.S. Stocks Set New Records

Major U.S. indexes notched a trifecta of records Friday to cap off another meteoric week for stocks.

Consumer Prices, Retail Sales Bolster Economic Outlook

A modest rise in consumer prices in December and solid growth in retail sales bolstered expectations that inflation is firming after a long run of softness and that U.S. economic growth ended 2017 on a robust note.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Extends Iran Deal, Issues Sanctions

The Trump administration extended sanctions relief under the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, keeping the deal intact for at least another several months, but said it would issue no more such waivers as it negotiates a modified deal.

Supreme Court to Consider Internet Sales Tax Collection

The Supreme Court said it would consider whether states can broadly require online retailers to collect sales taxes even for states where they lack a physical presence-with a potential major impact on online commerce.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 this week to 752, Baker Hughes reported.

Merkel Edges Closer to Fourth Term as German Chancellor

Angela Merkel took a big step toward clinching a fourth term as Germany's chancellor when her conservative party and its center-left rivals agreed on the broad lines of a renewed alliance.

Weidmann to Push for Steady Reduction of ECB Stimulus

German central bank chief Jens Weidmann said he will continue to push for a steady reduction of the European Central Bank's stimulus as the eurozone's inflation rate picks up.

Trump Lawyer Arranged $130,000 Payment for Adult-Film Star's Silence

A lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

Growing Appetites Fuel Record U.S. Meat Production

America is producing more meat than ever. Farmers and meatpackers produced a record 99.7 billion pounds of red meat and poultry in 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. They are on track for an even bigger slaughter this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2018 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)