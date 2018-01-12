Eurozone Grew More Rapidly Than Expected in Third Quarter

The eurozone economy grew more rapidly in the three months through September than previously estimated, putting it firmly on track for its best year since 2007, before the onset of the global financial crisis.

Europe, Asia Stocks Rebound After U.S. Highs

Global stocks powered ahead after fresh records on Wall Street the day before, while the euro jumped after a breakthrough in efforts to form a new German government.

A Place Where Stocks Still Have Reason to Rally

The breadth of the global economic growth pickup is lifting even longstanding laggards. European stocks are a case in point-but the potential for catch-up remains appealing.

U.S. to Extend Sanctions Relief to Iran, Keeping Nuclear Deal in Place-For Now

President Trump has decided to extend sanctions relief to Iran and keep the nuclear agreement intact for at least another several months. He is expected to couple his decision with new sanctions not technically related to the deal, including some aimed at human-rights abuses.

China Reports Biggest-Ever Annual Trade Surplus With U.S.

China's chronically high trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record level in 2017, adding fuel to Trump administration criticisms about Chinese trade practices just as it weighs a range of penalties and other actions to curb the imbalance.

Oil Edges Off Three-Year High as China Imports Slow

Oil prices slipped off a three-year high after China reported a fall in monthly crude imports.

Fed's Dudley Makes Case for Rate Rises, Warns of Overheating Risks

New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for rate rises this year remains robust amid risks the economy could overheat, and warned that the new tax law could boost the U.S. deficit over time.

Watchdog Finds No Political Interference in Tax-Bill Analysis

Career Treasury Department staffers were "fully engaged" in the process of analyzing a Republican tax bill, and denied that political appointees had taken over the process, according to a government watchdog inquiry.

Tax Overhaul's New Withholding Calculations for Paychecks Are Released

The Treasury Department updated its rules for tax withholding from paychecks, changing calculations so most workers will start getting more take-home pay in February as a result of the recently passed tax law.

U.S. Ran $23 Billion Budget Deficit in December, Treasury Says

The federal budget deficit for December narrowed from a year ago, amid flat government spending and higher tax receipts, the Treasury Department said.

January 12, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)