Oil Edges Off Three-Year High as China Imports Slow

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices slipped off a three-year high after China reported a fall in monthly crude imports.

T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the last two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did.

U.S. to Extend Sanctions Relief to Iran, Keeping Nuclear Deal in Place-For Now

President Trump has decided to extend sanctions relief to Iran and keep the nuclear agreement intact for at least another several months. He is expected to couple his decision with new sanctions not technically related to the deal, including some aimed at human-rights abuses.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Puerto Rico Orders Probe of Power Gear Stockpiled During Rebuild Effort

Puerto Rico's governor asked local justice officials to investigate allegations that critical power grid supplies were stockpiled instead of put to use rebuilding the U.S. territory's infrastructure following a devastating recent hurricane.

Berkshire Rolls Out More Management Moves

The new clarity about who is most likely to succeed Warren Buffett is starting to ripple through Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s management team.

Natural Gas Rises on Record Draw From Storage

Natural-gas prices settled 6% higher Thursday as the recent cold snap led to a record withdrawal of supply from storage last week.

More States Ask to Be Excused From Trump's Offshore Drilling Expansion

Several more governors are asking the Trump administration to scale back plans for one of the largest offshore-drilling expansions in history, adding to pressure that has already led officials to exempt Florida.

Whispers of $80 Oil Are Growing Louder

Oil prices have been grinding higher and higher, spurring forecasters to predict they could hit $80 a barrel this year.

New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit

Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration had filed a lawsuit against five major oil companies and was pushing New York City pension funds to divest from fossil fuel, both part of an effort to fight climate change.

Tullow Oil Sees Strong Performance in 2017

Tullow Oil said that it delivered a strong operational and financial performance in 2017, and that it expected to report revenue of $1.7 billion for the year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)