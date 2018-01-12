JPMorgan's Profit Hurt by Tax Law

JPMorgan said Friday that its fourth-quarter profit fell from a year earlier because of one-time charges related to the recently passed tax overhaul, while earnings excluding that impact were roughly flat.

Wells Fargo Profit Rises, Helped by Tax Law

Wells Fargo said its fourth-quarter profit rose as one of the nation's largest banks continues to seek growth while trying to move past its regulatory problems.

BlackRock Beats Estimates

BlackRock said it has set a record for the company's net flows, further highlighting the success the company has seen from its exchange-traded funds known as iShares.

T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the last two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did.

PNC Profit Boosted by Tax Law

PNC Financial Services said Friday that fourth-quarter earnings doubled compared with a year ago, boosted by a one-time gain from the recently passed tax overhaul.

Bezos to Grant $33 Million in College Scholarships for DACA Students

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is granting $33 million in college scholarships for undocumented immigrant high-school graduates in the U.S., according to TheDream.US, a nonprofit education group.

NASA Safety Watchdogs Raise Concerns About SpaceX, Boeing Spacecraft

NASA's plan to routinely ferry astronauts into orbit using private spacecraft-initially slated to start last year-has slipped until at least the spring of 2019 and unresolved hazards threaten further delays.

Delta, Zara and Medtronic Join Marriott in Beijing's Doghouse After Location Gaffes

More foreign companies were in Beijing's crosshairs Friday after including regions like Tibet and Taiwan in a list of independent countries on their websites.

Muslim Hard-Liners Accuse Facebook of Blocking Accounts

Hundreds of protesters rallied against Facebook in Jakarta, accusing the social-media giant of blocking their accounts and threatening to lobby for its ouster from Indonesia.

One of Britain's Oldest Companies Remakes Itself Again

GKN, one of Britain's oldest companies, has survived more than 250 years by constantly reinventing itself. On Friday, it unveiled its latest big shift, promising to split up the car- and plane-parts maker after rejecting a $9.5 billion takeover offer.

January 12, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)