India's Infosys Profit Rose 38% Last Quarter

Outsourcing firm Infosys Ltd. on Friday said its profit rose 38% last quarter thanks to a one-time tax benefit.

India's second-largest outsourcer by revenue, after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., said that its profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 was 51.29 billion rupees ($805 million), compared with 37.08 billion rupees a year ago.

That was higher than the 37.10 billion rupees consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue grew 3% to 177.94 billion rupees.

January 12, 2018 07:08 ET (12:08 GMT)