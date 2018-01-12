Health Care Up On Deal Prospects - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the sector would see further consolidation this year. AstraZeneca said the U.S. Food & Drug Administration agency approved its Lynparza drug for treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer. CVS Health decided to keep Aetna in Hartford, Conn., reversing the insurer's plan announced last year to move its corporate headquarters to New York City.
January 12, 2018 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)