France Blocks General Electric Restructuring Plan -Le Figaro

A plan by General Electric's French subsidiary to cut about 345 jobs from its hydro-manufacturing site in Grenoble has been blocked by the French government, reports Le Figaro.

--France's Regional Directorate for Enterprises, Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs, Labor and Employment has refused to approve the restructuring plan, citing concerns that management should better specify which job categories can benefit from supporting measures, according to Le Figaro.

January 12, 2018 12:27 ET (17:27 GMT)