Energy Higher as Oil Futures Hold Gains -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies rose as oil futures held near $70 a barrel in London.

T. Boone Pickens said he was shuttering his BP Capital hedge funds after decades of energy trading.

Oilfield services companies with exposure to North American onshore activity will likely see more growth in the coming year than those with more operations overseas, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies in a note to clients.

The Trump administration extended sanctions relief under the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, keeping the deal intact for at least another several months, but said it would issue no more such waivers as it negotiates a modified deal with European allies.

January 12, 2018 17:21 ET (22:21 GMT)