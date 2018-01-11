Treasurys Extend Recent Declines After ECB Minutes

U.S. government bond prices edged lower Thursday after minutes from the European Central Bank's December meeting hinted at an end to the central bank's giant bond-buying program.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.562%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.551% Wednesday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

At their December meeting, ECB officials "widely" agreed that the bank needed to change its guidance to investors early this year to better reflect the eurozone's economic recovery, according to the minutes.

The ECB announced in October it would extend its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, through September 2018 at half of its current pace from January. But it didn't announce a concrete end-date to the program, sparking criticism from some top officials including the German and Dutch central-bank governors.

"When the headlines came from the ECB this morning about the potential gradual shift in guidance it sort of changed the calculus" for investors, said Russ Certo, managing director rates at Brean Capital LLC.

Ending the ECB's monetary stimulus would be a major development for financial markets because the program is thought to have helped drag down bond yields globally. The central bank has been buying both government debt and corporate bonds. That has curtailed the supply of European debt and driven up demand for U.S. fixed-income assets, which offer higher interest rates.

The latest signal from the ECB had a larger impact in Europe, where the yield on the 10-year German bond jumped to 0.528% in recent trading from 0.456% just before the minutes were released, according to Tradeweb.

Speculation among investors that major central banks could be moving away from postcrisis stimulus policies has been one factor driving U.S. Treasury yields higher in recent weeks. Bond investors have also becoming increasingly nervous about the prospect of inflation rising, given a run of encouraging U.S. economic data and the recent passage of tax cuts that many believe could further boost the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has been trending upward since it fell below 2.1% in early September. It is now approaching its 52-week closing high of 2.609%, set March 13.

Earlier in the overnight session, Treasurys prices had climbed after Chinese officials denied their government was considering slowing or stopping purchases of Treasurys. A news report that China was looking at such a move had helped depress demand for Treasurys early Wednesday, but Treasurys rallied later in the day after an auction of 10-year Treasurys drew strong demand.

Many investors and analysts are skeptical that China would dramatically reduce its reserves of Treasury debt, which currently stand at around $1.2 trillion.

