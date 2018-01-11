Richemont 3Q Revenue Rose Slightly but Misses Expectations

Richemont SA (CFR.EB) said Thursday that its revenue grew moderately in the third quarter on the back of the good performance of its jewelry unit, but still came in below consensus estimates.

Revenue for the three months to Dec. 31 increased 1% at actual exchange rates to 3.12 billion euros ($3.73 billion), up from EUR3.09 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of EUR3.6 billion for the Swiss company, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

At constant exchange rates revenue rose 7%, the company said.

Geneva-based Richemont, which owns Cartier and watchmakers such as Piaget and IWC, said that the rise in sales was supported by a solid showing from its jewelry unit, where sales grew 5%.

However sales didn't rise in all regions.

"In Europe, the strength of the euro and challenging comparatives in the United Kingdom weighed on sales," which declined 2% at actual exchange rates, the company said.

Full-year results will be published May 18, Richemont said.

