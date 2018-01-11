Ohio in Talks to Settle Opioid Suit, State Attorney General Says

Ohio's attorney general said the state has begun settlement talks with two opioid-painkiller makers -- Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -- concerning the state's lawsuit alleging illegal marketing of the drugs.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said his staff held separate meetings with the companies Wednesday. He described the meetings as "settlement discussions."

"That's my description of it," he said in a phone interview. "They may refer to it just as discussions." The companies didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We outlined with them where we feel Ohio needs help -- in prevention, education and treatment, as well as the huge problem we're having with our foster-care system because so many of the parents are addicted," Mr. DeWine said.

Ohio was one of the first states to sue opioid-painkiller makers, alleging they fueled the opioid-addiction crisis by misrepresenting the benefits and addictive risks of their painkillers.

The companies have denied the allegations and said they are committed to the safe and medically appropriate use of the drugs.

Mr. DeWine said Ohio also is hoping to begin settlement talks with two other defendants in its suit -- Allergan PLC and Endo International PLC -- but hasn't yet scheduled meetings. Allergan and Endo couldn't immediately be reached to comment.

"The one company that has made it abundantly clear they are not willing to meet with us is Purdue Pharma. I think that's a shame," Mr. DeWine said. Purdue couldn't immediately be reached to comment.

About a dozen states and many more counties and cities have filed lawsuits similar to Ohio's, against various opioid painkiller makers and distributors. A separate bipartisan group of state attorneys general is conducting a joint investigation into painkiller marketing and the cause of the addiction crisis.

Purdue late last year said it was working on an "expedited basis" with this bipartisan group, and urged Ohio to join those discussions.

